Police open murder investigation after fatal stabbing on King Street on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed on South King Street.

Officers got the call just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

Police say it was reported as an argument. While they were on the way, the call was updated to a stabbing.

EMS took a 32-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man was arrested shortly after.