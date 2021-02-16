Police open kidnapping, auto theft case after car stolen with baby in Waianae

by: Web Staff

WAIANAE, Honolulu (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is searching for a kidnapping and auto theft suspect after a vehicle with a baby inside was stolen in Waianae during the evening of Monday, Feb. 15.

HPD said, the infant was left inside a running vehicle at the Waianae Aloha Gas station when the car was stolen.

The baby was found unharmed shortly after on Lualualei Homestead Road by a good Samaritan and the vehicle was later recovered in Waianae, according to HPD.

Aloha Gas issued a statement saying they are aware of the incident and continue to work closely with law enforcement.

We are aware of the incident, and are relieved that no one was hurt. We can confirm we are working closely with local law enforcement, and will continue to assist in the investigation as needed, but beyond that we will decline to comment.

Aloha Gas statement on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

