Police open kidnapping, auto theft case after car stolen with baby in Waianae

WAIANAE, Honolulu (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is searching for a kidnapping and auto theft suspect after a vehicle with a baby inside was stolen in Waianae during the evening of Monday, Feb. 15.

HPD said, the infant was left inside a running vehicle at the Waianae Aloha Gas station when the car was stolen.

The baby was found unharmed shortly after on Lualualei Homestead Road by a good Samaritan and the vehicle was later recovered in Waianae, according to HPD.

Aloha Gas issued a statement saying they are aware of the incident and continue to work closely with law enforcement.