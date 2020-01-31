Police open attempted murder investigation after stabbing in Pearl City home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed on Thursday night, January 30, according to officers at the scene.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a residential address on Apoepoe Street in between Komo Mai Drive and Akalakala Street around 7:20 p.m.

Police at the scene said that the incident took place inside the house where an altercation ensued. At some point, the victim was stabbed.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital in serious, but stable condition with a stomach wound, according to officers.

As for the male suspect, police reportedly arrested him at the scene.