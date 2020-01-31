Breaking News
Firefighters respond to a fire in the McCully-Moiliili area

Police open attempted murder investigation after stabbing in Pearl City home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man was stabbed on Thursday night, January 30, according to officers at the scene.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a residential address on Apoepoe Street in between Komo Mai Drive and Akalakala Street around 7:20 p.m.

Police at the scene said that the incident took place inside the house where an altercation ensued. At some point, the victim was stabbed.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital in serious, but stable condition with a stomach wound, according to officers.

As for the male suspect, police reportedly arrested him at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story