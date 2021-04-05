Police open attempted murder investigation after man sustains gunshot wound to head

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an attempted murder case following an incident in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision in Ka‘ū.

On Saturday, April 3, at approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 92-1700 block of Keaka Parkway for a report of a man with a head injury.

Upon arrival, they found a 39-year-old man outside the residence with a severe head injury. He told police he could not recall how he sustained the injury.

The man was transported to Kona Community Hospital where it was determined that he sustained a gunshot wound to his head. He was later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he underwent surgery.

As of Sunday, April 4, the man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 238; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Those who wish to remain anonymous can make a tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.