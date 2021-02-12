Police open attempted murder case for alleged Wailuku stabbing

File – A federal grant is aiming to help develop a work-based apprenticeship program for Maui residents.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police opened an attempted murder case after a woman was stabbed in her Wailuku home on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Police say she was stabbed several times. Police say allegedly her husband Ricardo “Rico” Tavares did it when the two had an argument.

Police say Tavares had several self-inflicted stab wounds.

They were both taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Tavares was arrested on suspicion of attempted Murder in the Second Degree. His bail was set at $1,000,000.