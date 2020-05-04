Live Now
Police open an arson investigation on a Waianae house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for a male suspect involved in setting a Waianae home on fire on May 2.

The fire happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday. Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from the rooftop of a single-family home on Pokai Bay Street. About an hour and a half later, firefighters were able to put out the fire. The incident forced five people to escape.

No injuries were reported.

At the time of the fire, fire officials were still investigating the cause of the incident. But on Sunday, the Honolulu Police Department is reporting it as arson.

Police are saying that a 40-year-old man intentionally set fire to the house while there were still people inside. Damages were estimated at over $150,000 and no arrests have yet been made.

Officials will continue to investigate the incident.

