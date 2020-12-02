Police on scene following armed robbery at Waipahu barbershop

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery in Waipahu.

HPD says the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at Da Kinez Barbershop near Farrington Highway.

Sources say the suspect shot into the ceiling, but no one was hurt.

So far, police haven’t released any information about the suspect or said if an arrest has been made.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details are available at this time.