HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officer was directing traffic in Kalihi, when he was struck by a Nissan SUV on Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old driver of the SUV was not reported injured, however, the police officer was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

HPD said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.