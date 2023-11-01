HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department are asking for help identifying a body that was found in Ocean View Monday evening.

The body was found partially decomposed on a vacant property on Ohia Drive.

The man’s identity is unknown but police described the man as being caucasian, five feet and seven inches tall, 180 pounds with brown or blonde hair. The man’s eye color is unknown.

Police have opened an unattended death investigation as the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unknown.