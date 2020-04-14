HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help finding two persons of interest after a shooting in the McCully-Moiliili area.
It happened on Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on Makahiki Way near Old Stadium Park.
Police say one suspect fired multiple shots at a home where three elderly residents were sleeping.
No one was injured.
Surveillance video shows the possible getaway car.
It is a white, four door Scion XB being driven by another person.
- Police need help finding suspect in shooting near Old Stadium Park
- Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Richard Bertram
- Flash flooding shut down portions of Kamehameha Highway Monday afternoon
- No more curfew for Oahu, Mayor says
- Hawaii banks top $1.6 billion in SBA Paycheck loans so far