Police need help finding suspect in shooting near Old Stadium Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help finding two persons of interest after a shooting in the McCully-Moiliili area.

It happened on Friday night just after 9:30 p.m. on Makahiki Way near Old Stadium Park.

Police say one suspect fired multiple shots at a home where three elderly residents were sleeping.

No one was injured.

Surveillance video shows the possible getaway car.

It is a white, four door Scion XB being driven by another person.