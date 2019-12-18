Police must meet standard of reasonableness in order to justify use of force

Veteran law enforcement experts say it remains to be seen whether the use of deadly force will reverse the recent violent crime wave, but they say police response does send a message.

Retired HPD lieutenant Phillip Lavarias: “You can’t pull a knife or a gun on an officer and not expect some type of response from the officer. They have a duty to defend themselves. They have a duty to return home to their families at night, and they have a duty to defend the public.”

In use of force situations, the officer needs to act with what police call reasonableness in order to be considered a justified shooting. Lavarias said the public should be reassured that police are trained very well.