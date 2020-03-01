Police: Motorcycle driver in critical after crash into parked car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that happened in the Punchbowl area on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, a serious collision happened around 7:40 a.m. The accident involved one man who was riding a motorcycle.

Officials say that the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and collided into a parked vehicle.

The driver was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The accident prompted the closure of Puowaine Drive between Whiting and Hookui. The closure was later lifted when the scene was cleared.

At this point, officials say that speed appears to be a factor.