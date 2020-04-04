Police: Man reportedly stabbed in a Hilo parking lot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are investigating a reported stabbing incident that happened early Friday morning, April 3, in downtown Hilo.

Officers were assigned to the incident in the area of Punahoa Street and Furneaux Lane just before 1 a.m.

The 54-year-old victim was bleeding heavily and appeared to have injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was transported by an ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he later underwent surgery.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

During this investigation, police determined this incident occurred in the gravel parking lot south of the Hilo Farmer’s Market produce vendor area.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or email at todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.