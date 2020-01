HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is wanted in connection to a robbery in the Honolulu area on January 9, around 12:35 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown man demanded his property while pointing a gun at him.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in an awaiting suspect vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are looking for the suspect, who is wanted for robbery in the first degree.