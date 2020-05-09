Police: Man jumps out from behind tree with knife, reaches for a woman at Waimanu Valley Ridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you seen this man? Police on Hawaii Island are looking to identify a man wanted for a terroristic threatening investigation that happened in Honokaa on April 30.

At 4:30 p.m. that day, police responded to the Waipio Valley ranger station. A 32-year-old woman said that while she was running on the Muliwai Trail on Waimanu Valley Ridge, a man jumped out from behind a tree. She said he was holding a knife with a four to six-inch blade with paracord wrapped around the handle. The man then reached out as if to grab her, and tried to block her path. The female ran around and out of the man’s reach and continued running down the trail.

The man is described to be 5’11” tall and about 185-200 pounds. He is said to have short black hair, a beard and mustache, and hairy arms. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and combat style boots.

Police are releasing a composite drawing and ask that anyone who may recognize the suspect or has any information about this incident to contact Officer Ellsworth Fontes at (808) 775-7533; or via email at ellsworth.fontes@hawaiicounty.gov or Sergeant Dean Uyetake at dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.