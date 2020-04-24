Police: Man escapes kidnapping in Kapolei, suspect still at large

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that happened in the Kapolei area.

Authorities say that the incident happened on Monday night, April 20, in the parking lot of a Kapolei grocery store. The victim was putting groceries in his car when two men assaulted him and pushed him in the trunk of his car.

The suspects then drove off with the victim’s vehicle, but the victim was able to escape by pulling hte emergency latch inside the trunk. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, April 22, officers located and arrested one of the suspects involved in the Waipahu area. Police say that charges are still pending.

As for the second suspect connected to the crime, he remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or Crimestoppers Honolulu at 955-8300. Callers can remain anonymous.