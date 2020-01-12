HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcycle driver is dead after a major crash on South Kihei Road at Uwapo Road on Maui.

This happened on January 10, around 10:44 p.m.

The collision happened as a blue 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling north on South Kihei Road, collided head-on into a silver 2001 Toyota 4-Runner, traveling south on South Kihei Road, negotiating a left turn onto Uwapo Road.

The person driving the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, and was ejected onto the roadway. The motorcyclist was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical life-threatening condition where he later died due to his injuries.

The operator and passenger of the Toyota 4-Runner were both wearing their seat belts and were not injured in the collision.

The motorcycle driver was later identified after the next of kin was notified. He was named Gregory Eugene Martindale, 49, of Kihei.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s second traffic fatality for 2020 as compared to two the same time last year.