Police: Man bites off tip of woman’s finger while being arrested in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in police custody following an incident in the Kapolei area on Friday morning, May 15.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 41-year-old man was being arrested for a separate and different offense when he bit off the tip of a 67-year-old woman’s finger, causing substantial bodily injury.
Police officers arrested the man for second-degree assault and for abuse of a family member.
The man remains in police custody, pending investigation.
