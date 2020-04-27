Police: Man assaults woman at a homeless encampment in Mapunapuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an assault that happened in the Mapunapuna area on April 24 around 3 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department says that a 36-year-old woman got into an argument with her 57-year-old male neighbor at a homeless encampment.

The man approached the woman and struck her with what police called a ‘dangerous instrument.’ Officials did not disclose what this was.

It was revealed that the woman suffered minor injuries and that the ‘dangerous instrument’ was later erecovered.

HPD later located the suspect on April 26 around 1:13 a.m. and arrested him for second-degree assault. He remains in police custody, pending investigation.