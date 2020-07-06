Police: Man arrested for allegedly threatening wife with knife

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have placed a 58-year-old man in custody.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the male suspect threatening his spouse, a 68-year-old woman, with a knife. He was placed under arrest for terroristic threatening in the first-degree.

Police did not disclose where this happened, but did reveal that it happened in the Honolulu area.

The man remains in police custody, pending investigation.

