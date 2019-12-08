Police: Man accused of murder in Orchid Isle Estates has been charged

HAWAII (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police have charged the suspect in the Puna murder investigation that left a 75-year-old Mountain View man dead.

After speaking with County Prosecutors, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening, December 7, detectives charged 55-year-old Michael Cecil Lee with second-degree murder.

Lee is being held in lieu of $250,000.00 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, December 9, in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have come into contact with Lee since Wednesday, December 4, to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.