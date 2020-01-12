Police: Man, 38, dead after crash in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead following a car accident in Ewa Beach, police confirmed.

The incident happened on Kehue Street and Laupapa Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to Lt. James Slater of the Honolulu Police Department, police received reports of a motorcycle going up and down Kehue Street at a high rate of speed.

Around 5:40 p.m. that same motorcycle was heard again at a high rate of speed coming down Kehue Street.

“Another vehicle was traveling westbound on Laupapa Street came to a stop, entered the intersection but could not stop in time,” said Lt. Slater.

The two vehicles then collided and the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police noted that the man was not wearing a helmet.

EMS said that the responders administered advanced life-saving treatment to the 38-year-old man, a motorcyclist who collided with another vehicle.

The man was transported with critical injuries but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said that this incident is the second traffic fatality for 2020.