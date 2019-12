HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for a 28-year-old male suspect wanted in suspicion of attempted murder.

This stemmed from an incident in the Waianae area on Saturday, Dec. 21, around 5:15 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect fired multiple rounds at a 22-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled before police arrived on the scene. Police said that his whereabouts are unknown at this time.