Police make arrests following smash-and-grab robbery

MAUI (KHON2) — A smash-and-grab robbery at a Maui jewelry store on November 17, led to arrests on Tuesday, November 19.

According to the Maui Police Department, officers arrested 33-year-old Keala Baker with no local address, who was wanted for multiple warrants and was suspected of committing a number of other criminal acts for which he was being investigated.

In addition to being arrested under the strength of four separate warrants, Baker was arrested for Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the first degree, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the second degree and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the third degree.

Baker is also under investigation for other criminal cases including Burglary, Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Motor Vehicle and multiple counts of Theft in varying degrees.

One of the burglaries for which he was arrested includes the incident at Central Maui Gold and Loan in Kahului on November 17, 2019.

Also apprehended with Keala Baker was 37-year-old Jacob Baylosis from Haiku, 30-year-old Kaulana Kualaau from Haiku, and 39-year-old Nathaniel Nature from Haiku.

Jacob Baylosis was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the Burglary of Central Maui Gold and Loan as well as Hindering Prosecution in the first degree, two counts of theft in the first degree, Felon in Possession of a firearm Firearm Storage, Gun Permit, two counts Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the third-degree, Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the third-degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Kualaau was arrested for three warrants, theft in the second degree and Hindering Prosecution in the first degree.

Nathaniel Nature was arrested for Hindering Prosecution in the first degree.