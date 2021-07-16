Police looking for suspect who threw rock at passing vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help identifying a man.

According to police, on Friday, July 9 at about 2:40 p.m. he threw a rock at a passing vehicle shattering the passenger side window.

This happened on Piikoi Street near Ala Moana Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was hurt, and the suspect took off.

“In this particular incident, the rock went through I believe one of the passenger side windows,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Crimestoppers. “But in the event it had gone through the front windshield it could’ve shattered it. It could’ve seriously injured the driver which could lead to a collision, which could possibly lead to a traffic fatality.”

Police have opened a criminal property damage case.

The suspect is described as between 5’8″ and 6′ tall weighing 140 to 160 pounds.

He was riding a scooter at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.