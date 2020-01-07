Police looking for Kauai runaway who may be on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered runaway juvenile.

Kaylee Fernandez, age 16, of Anahola, was last seen in Waianae and has been intermittently in contact with her family, although her current whereabouts are not known. Her family believes she could be in the Waianae or Mililani areas of O‘ahu.

Kaylee Fernandez, 16. Photo provided by Kauai Police Department.

Kaylee Fernandez, 16. Photo provided by Kauai Police Department.

Kaylee Fernandez, 16. Photo provided by Kauai Police Department.

Fernandez is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has a fair complexion, brown hair, brown eyes, slim build and is of Japanese, Hawaiian and Chinese descent. She has a piercing on her right nostril.

Anyone with information about Fernandez’s whereabouts on Kaua‘i is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300.

Anyone with information about Fernandez’s whereabouts on O‘ahu is urged to call the Honolulu Police Department at 808-529-3111 or the Missing Child Center Hawai‘i at 808-586-1449.