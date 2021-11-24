Police looking for information about 2 separate Oahu burglaries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is looking for information on two separate robbery cases on Oahu.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

808 Gas and Go

Honolulu Police are looking for information on a robbery that occurred on Monday, Nov. 15, at the 808 Gas and Go store.

An unknown male entered the store around 2:47 a.m. and removed cash from registers and took cigarettes. The suspect also attempted to remove cash from an ATM but was unsuccessful.

A robbery suspect is seen in the 808 Gas and Go store on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit HPD)

A robbery suspect is seen in the 808 Gas and Go store on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit HPD)

A robbery suspect is seen in the 808 Gas and Go store on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit HPD)

A robbery suspect is seen attempting to remove cash from an ATM in the 808 Gas and Go store on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit HPD)

A possible suspect vehicle is seen in the area of 808 Gas and Go on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit HPD)

The suspect is described as having a fair complexion, wearing a black hoodie, khaki shorts, a maroon hat with a Hawaii logo in white, black and red. He was wearing white athletic shoes, a face mask, blue gloves and was wearing a black and green backpack.

HPD said a possible suspect vehicle is a 2011 silver Nissan Rogue with license plate RNA 365.

This robbery’s I.D. number is CID 21/1865.

Pancakes and Waffles Waimalu

Police are looking for a man who forced entry into Pancakes and Waffles Waimalu on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at around 10:06 p.m.

The man took a safe, which was later recovered nearby.

A robbery suspect is seen near Pancakes and Waffles Waimalu on Nov. 17, 2021. (Credit HPD)

A robbery suspect is seen near Pancakes and Waffles Waimalu on Nov. 17, 2021. (Credit HPD)

A robbery suspect is seen near Pancakes and Waffles Waimalu on Nov. 17, 2021. (Credit HPD)

A robbery suspect is seen near Pancakes and Waffles Waimalu on Nov. 17, 2021. (Credit HPD)

The man is described as having a thin build, wearing a purple hoodie with a white logo, a black cap with a white logo, black sweatpants with white lettering and white athletic shoes.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

This robbery’s I.D. number is CID 21/1862.

Information on these crimes can be sent through this link.