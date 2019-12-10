Police looking for forgery suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Vanity Sua for a $20,000 Cash Only Bench Warrant for Failure to Comply with the Terms and Conditions of Probation.

On February 24, 2016, at about 9:55 p.m., a female entered the O’reilly Auto Parts Store in Waipahu and attempted to purchase auto parts. The female handed the cashier $200.00 in cash but the cashier noticed that the currency appeared to be counterfeit. Police were notified and determined that the currency was indeed counterfeit. The female, who was identified as Vanity Sua, was subsequently placed under arrest for Forgery in the First Degree.

Sua, 26, is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has two prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waipahu area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or go to their website www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or download the P3 tip app and submit a tip.