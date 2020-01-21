Police looking for driver who fled the scene of a motor collision in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision which occurred in the Kapolei area.

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at approximately 9:10 p.m., two vehicles

were stopped at a traffic light north bound on Fort Barrette Road prior to Kapolei Parkway when they were struck by a black lifted GMC pickup truck from behind. The driver of the truck then did a U-turn and fled southbound towards Kalaeloa. The occupants of the vehicles that were struck sustained injuries with one of them being transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black lifted GMC truck that has damage to the front end.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.