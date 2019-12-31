Police looking for driver who fled scene of pedestrian collision on Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision which occurred in the Nanakuli area.

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., a pedestrian

was on the roadway fronting 87-157 Helelua Street when he was struck by a

passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and was last seen heading North on Helelua Street. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Witnesses described the vehicle as being a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to

www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.