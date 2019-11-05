Police looking for driver who failed to render aid

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident which occurred in the Punchbowl area.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at approximately 3:06 p.m., a three car motor vehicle collision occurred on Punchbowl Street, south bound fronting the Department of Health building. The vehicle that initially caused the accident fled the scene. One of the drivers involved in the accident suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.