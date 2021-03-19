Officials locate Pearl City man who had been missing since last Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old man.

Keith Zalonka’s body was recovered around 3 p.m. on Monday, March 15, in the Kahalu’u area.

He was last seen leaving his home near Ho’oli Circle in the Pearl City area on Thursday, March 11. CrimeStoppers said, Zalonka was possibly emotionally distraught when he left his residence at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not determined a cause of death as of Friday, March 19.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.

