Police: Laumaka work furlough inmate fails to return to center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Laumaka work furlough inmate William Brooks failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center.

He was supposed to return by 6 p.m. Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified.

Brooks is 44-years-old, is 5’7” and weighs 153 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair, but usually shaves his head bald, and has a goatee.

Brooks is serving time for Robbery 1 and Kidnapping. His parole date was May 2021. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.



He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.



If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.