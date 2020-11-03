Police investigation underway in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A police investigation is currently underway in Waikiki on Kaioulu St.

According to police, a barricade situation occurred at the Rosalei Condos where an individual was held against their will.

Police say the barricade situation started on Monday night at around 11 p.m.

The victim has been released, with no injuries reported.

No additional details are available at this time.

