Police investigation underway in Kahului

A police investigation is underway Thursday morning in Kahului, Maui.

According to Maui Police Department, officers from the Wailuku Patrol Division were dispatched to investigate reports of a shooting in the area of Hoohana Street at around 4:24 a.m.

Officers found that a homeless male suspect shot another homeless male victim after both were involved in an altercation.

The male suspect was injured while being subdued by other homeless individuals in the area.

The male suspect and the victim were transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Police investigators are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

