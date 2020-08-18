H-1 Westbound near Lunalilo Off Ramp reopened following police investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 5:40 UPDATE: All lanes on the H-1 Westbound by the Lunalilo Off Ramp are back open.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — H-1 Westbound closed by Lunalilo Off Ramp due to a police investigation.

Traffic diverted onto the Lunalilo Off Ramp.

