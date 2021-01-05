Police investigation shuts down portion of Beretania Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of Beretania Street between Punchbowl and Alakea is closed due to a police investigation.

A portion of Richards Street is also closed due to the investigation.

The sherifs department is blocking the entrance at district court.

No additional details are available at this time.

