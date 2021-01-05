Police investigation shuts down portion of Beretania Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Los Angeles County is implementing new travel restrictions -- including not allowing tourism into L.A. and requiring residents to quarantine for 10 days if arriving from outside of Southern California. As Hawaii's biggest domestic visitor market, the new restrictions have an impact on the recovering economy.

The Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism expressed some encouraging news for Hawaii's tourism industry. They say Hawaii's visitor industry was up 23% in November, which went up to 25% in December.