HPD currently investigating after a body was pulled from the Ala Wai Canal

Update: Honolulu Police have not said if foul play was involved after a body was discovered in the Ala Wai Canal Monday morning.

It was discovered shortly before 6:30 a.m.

For now, investigators have classified it as an unattended death.

Some residents who live nearby say that they were shocked and concerned.

Ala Wai Boulevard at Kalakaua Avenue was closed while the body was recovered, but it reopened after a few hours.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes of Ala Wai Boulevard at Kalakaua Avenue are closed for a police investigation.

Honolulu Police recovered a body of a female who was found in the Ala Wai Canal on Monday morning.

It is cased as an unattended death.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story