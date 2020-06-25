Police investigation shuts down Kauiki St. in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A police investigation has prompted a road closure in Ewa Beach on June 24.
Kauiki Street by Haiamu Street is closed due to an ongoing police investigation.
Though police did not disclose what this entailed, they are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
