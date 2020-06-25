Breaking News
Travelers will need to test negative for COVID-19 before coming to Hawaii
Live Now
Gov. Ige holds news conference to discuss trans-pacific travel.

Police investigation shuts down Kauiki St. in Ewa Beach

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
hpd honolulu police patrol car badge generic_168730

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A police investigation has prompted a road closure in Ewa Beach on June 24.

Kauiki Street by Haiamu Street is closed due to an ongoing police investigation.

Though police did not disclose what this entailed, they are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories