HONOLULU (KHON2) — Streets on West Oahu in Makaha have been blocked due to a police investigation on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Jade and Hana streets have been blocked while a heavy presence of police has been posted at the scene since around 3 p.m.

Many residents are currently waiting behind police tapes but those with medical conditions and people who need medicines were allowed access into their homes to grab belongings.

No further information about the incident has been provided.