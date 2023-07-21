HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County has announced a road closure.

The closure is for Friday, July 21, 2023 and impacts the Waikiki area.

According to Officials, Kanaina Avenue is closed from Kapahulu Avenue to Catherine Street.

The closure is also impacting Brokaw Street.

Officials said that a police investigation is active in the area.

They are asking that drivers seek alternate routes and to avoid the area when possible.