HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are conducting an investigation in Waikiki late Friday night. Witnesses report multiple gunshots sounds in the area, and tell KHON2 News that a man was injured on Lewers Street in Waikiki, shortly after 10pm Friday. Another witness said the victim was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are conducting an investigation in Waikiki late Friday night. Witnesses report multiple gunshots sounds in the area, and tell KHON2 News that a man was injured on Lewers Street in Waikiki, shortly after 10pm Friday. Another witness said the victim was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.