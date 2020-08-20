Four accused suspects arrested after trying to flee the scene of a robbery

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Four male suspects are now in police custody after fleeing the scene of a robbery on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, officers were dispatched to a robbery at a Kalihi convenience store at 11 a.m. When they arrived, four males fled in a car that had been stolen in a burglary earlier in the morning.

The car then drove through Kalihi to the Kaimuki/Waialae area before heading back to Kalihi where it crashed on Likelike Highway and North School Street.

Four of the suspects accused of the crime then fled on foot to Kamehameha Shopping Center where they were all apprehended.

Police report that two adult men and two juvenile boys were arrested for multiple offenses, which includes armed robbery, burglary, auto theft and a car break-in. They remain in police custody, pending investigation.

HPD also adds that there were some minor injuries, but there were no reports of life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was snarled in Kalihi and multiple police vehicles were seen. The investigation prompted the temporary closure of three Likelike Highway northbound lanes by North School Street. The closure was later lifted after police cleared the scene.

