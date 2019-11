HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of Salt Lake Boulevard is closed due to a reported barricade situation.

No schools are on lockdown according to the Department of Education as the barricade is confined to a small area not near schools.

Honolulu Police, SWAT, and EMS are all present on scene.

We’re told the investigation began around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

