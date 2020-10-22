Police investigating theft of oil painting, jewelry on Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are investigating a theft that happened on Oct. 14.

Though details about the case are limited, the Hawaii Police Department said that an oil painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat and jewelry were taken from a home on 40th Avenue in Kurtistown.

Basquiat was an American neo-expressionist painter in New York City. He was known for his graffiti-like art before he died in Manhattan in 1988 at the age of 27.

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378 or Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, tipsters can also call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

