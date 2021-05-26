Police investigating shooting in Kona after man found unresponsive at ‘End of the World’

KEAUHOU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man was found lying unresponsive at Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, known as End of the World, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released his identity pending notification of his family.

Police are investigating the incident as a shooting and have classified it as Second Degree Murder. Anyone that has information about the incident can call Detective Kimmerlyn Makuakane-Jarrell at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228 or email Kimmerly.Makuakane-Jarrell@hawaiicounty.gov.