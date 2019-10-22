Police investigating shooting along Beretania Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating an alleged shooting that happened in Times parking lot on Beretania Street.

The incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night.

Police say there were two people who involved in the shooting.

The victim later drove himself to the Chinatown Substation in serious condition. The 44-year-old man was then taken to the hospital.

HPD says the victim and suspect may have known each other.

