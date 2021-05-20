Police investigating motorcycle-involved collision on Lunalilo Freeway

FILE – Honolulu police investigate the scene of a motorcycle-involved collision on Lunalilo Freeway, Honolulu, Hawaii, March 27, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a collision in March 2021 that injured a motorcyclist.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 27, on the Lunalilo Freeway near the Ward Avenue overpass.

Police say a 21-year-old motorcyclist was heading west when he rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The motorcyclist then crashed into another vehicle in a different lane, according to police.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact an HPD detective by clicking here. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can click here to contact CrimeStoppers.