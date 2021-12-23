Police investigating missing Kubota Tractor on Hawai’i Island

The theft of an orange Kubota Tractor prompts police to investigate and ask the public for any information.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island are investigating the theft of a Kubota tractor in Pepe’ekeo.

The tractor was stolen from a property on Kaupakuea Homestead Road between Monday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m.

The police are asking anyone with information about the missing tractor to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer at Daniel Mahi-Murray at Daniel.Murray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300

