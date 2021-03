HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials on Oahu are investigating the discovery of human remains that were found in a vehicle in Kahaluu.

Honolulu police say they found the body on Monday, March 15 at approximately 8 p.m.

It is unclear whether foul play was involved. The body was turned over to the Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation.

No further details are available at this time.